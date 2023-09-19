UP Board’s bid to help govt school students top UP Board’s HS, inter exams

Special efforts have been initiated to help government-run secondary schools regain their lost glory in terms of performances by their students in UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file)

For the last several years, students of government secondary schools of the state have not been able to make a cut in the top-10 merit list of the Board. Instead, the names of meritorious students from schools with lesser resources and finances have figured prominently in merit lists, say Board officials in the know of things.

Now UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla has personally taken charge to change this scenario for class 10 and 12 examination of 2024. He has ordered a range of steps to ensure that high school and intermediate students of government secondary schools perform better and earn a place in the top-10 merit list that the Board releases while declaring the results each year, they add.

Recently, in a meeting with the principals of government secondary schools in Prayagraj, the UP Board secretary instructed them to identify 5 to 10 such meritorious students of class 10 and 12 who have fared quite well in the monthly and unit tests conducted in the previous class and in the current session.

Work has started in a planned manner for teaching, evaluation, monitoring and encouragement of these selected students. Special efforts are being made for these meritorious students in Government Inter College and Government Girls’ Inter College in Civil Lines and Katra besides GGIC-Gohari.

Creating class-wise WhatsApp groups and sending additional study material to them has also been suggested, officials say. Remedial classes have been started for weak students of these classes, they add.

Confirming the development, GGIC-Civil Lines principal Neelam Mishra said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla and district inspector of schools, Prayagraj, PN Singh are continuously reviewing the efforts by holding virtual and physical meetings every Saturday.

The secretary personally interacted with the selected students and took information about the efforts being made by the schools, she said. “Special meetings will be organised with parents in the coming week and their cooperation will be sought. If desired results are achieved in the district, suggestions will be given to implement the action plan in all other districts of the state too,” the UP Board officials said.

Counted among one of the world’s largest examination conducting bodies, UP Board has over 27,000 schools affiliated to it across the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 55,03,863 students have registered for the 2024 high school and intermediate exams of UP Board. They included 29,54,036 students in class 10 and another 25,49,827 in class 12.

Practice with model question paper also on

Besides conducting additional online classes, previous years’ and model question papers are being solved under supervision of subject teachers. Along with giving tips to make answers effective, regular checking and revision of class work, homework, exercises, practice of solving difficult questions (Higher Order Thinking Skills or HOTS), practice of filling in OMR, mock test, making question bank etc are also being undertaken.

A meeting is being held with their parents too. Providing useful additional learning material to the students, organising special sessions of subject experts, counselling the students and efforts to continuously motivate them are also underway.

Certificates on more than 90% result

In the meeting of the Principals’ Association of Government Secondary Schools, the UP Board secretary recently also shared plans to honour principals of the schools that gave 90% or more results in the 2023 examinations by awarding them certificates.

