UP Board set to introduce improvement exam for Class 12 students

In a major relief for students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will, for the first time, allow Intermediate (Class 12) students to appear for an improvement examination in one subject. The decision is expected to benefit around 25,76,082 students registered for the Class 12 UP Board exams this year. The UP Board introduced the compartment system for Intermediate students in 2020. (For Representation)

Confirming the move, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said, “A proposal has been sent to the state government to introduce the improvement examination option in one of the five subjects at the Intermediate level from the current academic session.”

Officials said in-principle approval has also been received. Once formal approval is granted, applications for the improvement examination will be invited after the declaration of results, which are expected by the end of April, they added.

Currently, such a provision already exists in national boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), where Class 12 students are allowed to appear for improvement examinations in up to two subjects.

The UP Board introduced the compartment system for Intermediate students in 2020. Under this system, a student who fails in one subject can appear for a compartment examination instead of reappearing in all five subjects. Prior to 2020, students who failed in a single subject had to retake examinations in all subjects.

At the high school (Class 10) level, both improvement and compartment options are already available for examinees. Officials said students often pass all subjects but secure low marks in a particular paper due to illness, personal issues, or other unavoidable circumstances. Low scores in a single subject can affect higher education prospects and career opportunities.

Until now, the UP Board did not provide Intermediate students an opportunity to improve their scores in such situations. With the introduction of the new system, students dissatisfied with their marks in one subject will be able to reappear for the examination and improve their scores without having to retake all subjects, officials said.

The move is expected to bring the UP Board in line with national boards and provide greater academic flexibility to lakhs of students across the state.