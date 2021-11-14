UP board: Students who took exam in ‘21 can apply in ‘22 for improvement

Uttar Pradesh Board students who passed the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021 can also appear in the 2022 board exams to improve their marks. The board will not charge any exam fee from such students, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday.

The date of applying for advance registration for institutional and individual students of class 10 and 12 and students of class 9 and class 11 is until November 20.

“For the convenience of all categories of students who have registered in the year 2021 examination, they will once again be given an opportunity to sit in board exam in 2022 without examination fee,” said Dinesh Sharma.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UP Board exam of 2021 was cancelled and students were allotted marks based on their previous academic performance. “The students of last year, who will appear in the 2022 board exam, will get an updated passing certificate-cum-mark sheet for the year 2021 only,” said Sharma.

However, the candidates who passed the improvement examination held between September 18 and October 6, 2021, will not get the opportunity to reappear in the 2022 board examination, added Sharma.