Beware of cyber thugs: UP Board cautions its students

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board has issued a public notification cautioning Class 10 and 12 students against those cyber thugs who are trying to cheat them in the name of getting their marks increased. The UP Board exams-2023 started on February 16 and concluded on March 4. (HT file)

Secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla in the notification issued on April 6 (Thursday) has asked students and parents to not pay any heed to such phone calls. The letter also advises them to register complaints of cyber thugs in the respective district inspector of schools’ office. Shukla said in the past years too, the board had received such complaints and action was taken by registering FIRs against them.

“The board, which has been successful in conducting copy-free exams and fair evaluation, is now going to clamp down on cyber thugs. This will be the first time that the board will rein in such thugs as the copying mafias are now tempting the students to get their marks increased,” he added.

“These cyber thugs make calls on the numbers of the students through various means. They assure students of increasing their marks in return of money,” Shukla said. He also said with UP Board’s vigilance and students’ co-operation, these cyber thugs will not succeed in their nefarious plans.

“Fraudsters have now found a new way to tarnish the image of the UP Board. Through cybercrime, these thugs are luring UP Board high school and intermediate students by calling them to increase their numbers. Parents are being told by calling that this time due to strictness your son’s number is less or he is failing,” the UP Board secretary said.

“Account numbers are being asked from students and their parents through the phone. OTP is being sought. By telling an account number, it is being told to them to transfer money. The UP Board has taken this matter very seriously,” he added.

All district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) across the state have been informed about it. Shukla has asked them to make the students and their parents aware so that they do not get trapped.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, had registered for the exams. However, out of them, 4,31,571 students, including 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 of Class 12, didn’t appear in the exams. The UP Board exams-2023 started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.