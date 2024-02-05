UP Budget 2024-25: Crime control, law & order continue to be govt’s priorities

Crime control besides law and order continue to be priority areas of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with the state government earmarking a total ₹39,550.76 crore budget for the police department. The amount includes ₹1128.89 crore for purchase of modern equipment and safety gadgets and ₹366.49 crore for the purchase of motor vehicles for transportation of police personnel. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a post budget press conference in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The state government has increased the total budget for police force by 6.41 precent as compared to the previous fiscal which was around ₹37,169.99 crore. The budget details show that the government allocated ₹123.37 crore for different outsourced services for the police department, ₹283.07 crore for purchase of land in different districts for construction of different buildings and premises of police force and ₹48.60 crore for training purposes.

The government increased the budget for purchase of modern equipment and safety gadgets in 2024-25 by around 63.57 percent as compared to the previous fiscal. The budget of around ₹690.15 crore was allocated for the same purpose in 2023-24. The budget allocation for outsourced services for the police force has increased by around 204.5 percent as compared to the previous year, which was around ₹40.53 crore for the same purpose in 2023-24.

The budget allocation for purchase of land for construction purposes has increased by 31.23 percent as compared to the previous fiscal. The budget for construction purposes was around ₹215.70 crore in 2023-2024. Besides, the budget for training purposes has been increased by 15.61 percent as compared to the previous year that was around ₹ 42.04 crore in 2023-24.

The state’s budget has also set aside ₹20 crore for purchase of 120 vehicles for 24 new companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and ₹5.07 crore for vehicles purchase for 18 regional cybercrime police stations and ₹ 57 lakh for purchase of three electric vehicles (EV) for UP Special Task Force (STF).

Other highlights of the budget for law and order include installation of 8,54,634 CCTV cameras under “Operation Trinetra”. Under the safe city project, installation of CCTV cameras at important places, identification of dark spots and installation of lights, identification of hot points, installation of pink booths and provision of panic buttons in buses/taxis are being ensured for the safety of women and senior citizens.

For strengthening law and order situation in the state, 1,55,830 recruitments and 1,41,866 promotions were made on various posts in the police department from April 2017 to January 2024 as well as three women PAC battalions were established in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Badaun districts.

The process has been initiated to establish five more PAC battalions in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli and Bijnor districts and six divisions of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force have been constituted.

For safety and empowerment of women, a continuous campaign is being run by forming 1,699 anti-Romeo squads. Cybercrime cells have been formed in all police stations. Currently, cybercrime police stations are operational in all 75 districts of the state.

In case of the death of home guard volunteers, their dependants are given an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh. Under the accident insurance scheme, home guards have been provided an insurance facility of ₹30 lakh.