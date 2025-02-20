UP Budget 2025-26: Govt loosens purse strings for tourism growth

With the aim of fostering development in tourism sector, the Uttar Pradesh government proposed substantial investments in tourism-related infrastructure across key regions of the state in its Budget for 2025-26 on Thursday. Finance minister Suresh Khanna presenting the Budget for 2025-26 in UP Assembly on Feb 20. (HT photo)

Of the total ₹2,026.06 crore earmarked for the tourism sector, a sum of ₹400 crore has been allocated for the chief minister’s tourism sites’ development scheme.

The initiative aims to improve the accessibility and facilities at various tourist destinations, providing a better experience for both domestic and international visitors.

In 2024, Uttar Pradesh witnessed an impressive influx of tourists, with a total of over 65 crore visitors between January and December. This figure also includes around 1.4 million (14 lakh) foreign tourists.

Further, to enhance infrastructure in specific religious and cultural sites, the government has earmarked ₹150 crore for the development of tourism amenities in Ayodhya region.

Similarly, Mathura will receive ₹125 crore ensuring that it remains an attractive destination for devotees and tourists alike. Naimisharanya in Sitapur district will see an investment of ₹100 crore while ₹13 crore has been earmarked for Ayodhya Deepotsav.

The government has also recognised the need to improve amenities for tourists travelling through the state’s key highways. As part of this, ₹100 crore have been earmarked for roadside amenities along major state and national highways.

These amenities will provide essential services such as rest areas, food stalls, and other facilities to ensure that travellers have a comfortable journey, further encouraging tourism in the state.

₹50 crore has been allocated for Chitrakoot region to develop tourism infrastructure. This will include improvement in transportation, hospitality services and other essential amenities to cater to the increasing number of visitors.

Aligarh Food and Craft Institute would also be set up with a budget of ₹2.9 crore. Similarly, ₹5.60 crore has been earmarked for the Buddhist Conclave in Varanasi while ₹4 crore has been allocated for the Ramayan Conclave.

Service providers will be imparted training with a sum of ₹1 crore. A sum of ₹55 lakh has been proposed for Maghar Mahotsav, ₹45 lakh for Wajid Ali Shah Mahotsav while the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board will get ₹2.55 crore.