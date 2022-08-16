U.P.: ‘Burji’ at Lucknow’s Bada Imambada collapses after rain

Tourists at Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambada that was built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784 had a narrow escape on Monday evening after a ‘burji’ (architectural embellishment) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument collapsed following rain and thunderstorm. An employee of the Hussainabad Allied Trust (HAT) sustained an injury in the incident.

Aftab Hussain, superintendent archaeologist with ASI, said, “A junior engineer of ASI reached the site and inspected the damaged portion and debris.” Additional district magistrate (east), Amit Kumar Singh, who is also secretary, HAT, said an architectural embellishment measuring 4 feet crumbled after Monday rain. Subsequently, remaining damaged portion was removed to prevent any further accident.

“A meeting was held with district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Tuesday. We are in touch with ASI and PWD in this regard,” he said. A larger team of the ASI visited the damaged site on Tuesday to chalk out a plan as to how to restore the damaged portion. The team thoroughly inspected the area.

“We have started the restoration work by installing shuttering and blocked the area to ensure safety of tourist so that they do not visit the vicinity,” said Aftab Hussain who was part of the team.

“A detailed report is being prepared that will be sent to ASI headquarters in Delhi,” he said. Aftab Hussain said the ASI carries out restoration and conservation work from time to time of all the protected sites.

Meanwhile, secretary and spokesperson, All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas met district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Tuesday. Abbas alleged the incident was the result of negligence of the officials of Hussainabad Allied Trust and ASI.

Princess Farhana Maliki, president Begamat Royal Family, on Tuesday visited the site and alleged that ASI mismanagement led to the incident. She demanded CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene and order ASI to carry out restoration work soon.

S Mohammad Haider, a corporate lawyer and heritage activist, said, “It is a protected monument where the ASI is required to undertake regular repairs and maintain a watch and ward, more particularly during the monsoons which play havoc with the monuments of Lucknow.”

“It is regretted that the ASI, most of the times, fails to initiate corrective action and adopts a reactive approach, only after the monuments crumble or receive an irreversible blow, and this is precisely the moot point raised by me in the PIL which was filed towards the emancipation of the cultural heritage of Lucknow and repairs and reconstruction of our cultural heritage covering the monuments under the protection cover of the ASI (PIL No. 3173(MB)/ 2013,” Haider wrote to ASI after Monday’s incident.

“I solicit your urgent and immediate action towards the repair and restoration of this majestic signature monument of Lucknow which has crumbled down to our own apathy and neglect,” he further wrote.

In August 2018, incessant rain had taken a toll on the city’s rich architectural heritage when a portion of the eastern gate of 200-year-old Chhota Imambara got damaged.