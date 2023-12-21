U.P. buys almost 11K MT of jowar to promote millets

In its ongoing efforts to promote the production of millets (Shri Anna), Uttar Pradesh has purchased 10,129.85 metric tonnes of jowar (sorghum) from farmers under the procurement process for the Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24, and has paid them ₹2,834.77 lakh, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill, the state government has set the support price for hybrid jowar at ₹3,180 and for Maaldandi jowar at ₹3,225 per quintal.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Out of the total purchase of 10,129.85 metric tonnes of jowar made by the government from across eight divisions, the highest procurement took place in the Kanpur region, where 8,078.05 metric tonnes were acquired. This includes 3,272.70 metric tonnes in Kanpur city and 4,805.35 metric tonnes in Kanpur Dehat. In the Jhansi division, 1,165.80 metric tonnes of jowar were procured whereas the Lucknow division saw the acquisition of 482.65 metric tonnes, and Chitrakoot division, 357.15 metric tonnes.

Farmers are also being paid on time by the Yogi government for the procurement of coarse grains. So far, ₹2834.77 lakh has been paid to the farmers of eight divisions for purchase of jowar.

Maize procurement is also continuing at a rapid pace in other divisions. At present, jowar will be purchased till December 31. A total of ₹2,262 lakh has been paid to 1,654 farmers from 11 purchase centres of Kanpur (Urban-Dehat) and more than ₹335.093 lakh to farmers in the Jhansi division, the spokesperson said.