U.P. bypolls: Akhilesh to campaign in Sisamau, Phulpur and Khair

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will be on a campaign trail for the upcoming U.P. assembly bypolls from Wednesday when he addresses a rally in Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar). On Thursday, he will be addressing a gathering in Phulpur (Prayagraj) followed by another one in Khair (Aligarh) on Friday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Phulpur and Khair are among the nine assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled for November 20.Naseem Solanki, the wife of former SP MLA Irfan Solanki who was disqualified from UP assembly after his conviction in a criminal case, is the SP candidate from Sisamau.

On Thursday, the SP chief will address a public meeting in Phulpur (Prayagraj) for party candidate Mujtaba Siddiqui. On Friday, Yadav will campaign in Aligarh’s Khair assembly constituency in support of his party candidate Dr Charu Kain.

Speaking on his party’s strategy for the bypolls, SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “We are well prepared. Akhilesh Yadav ji is holding rallies for the party candidates and he is raising the deteriorating law and order situation, unemployment, social justice issues. It’s a fight against bulldozer and fake encounter politics. We are fighting for the rule of law.”

“The state government is hell-bent on destroying the Constitution and reservation policy. We are telling people that they should vote for strengthening the Constitutional values,” he added.