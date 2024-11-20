UP bypolls: BJP alleges SP’s role in bogus voting

As voting in the bypolls for nine assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh unfolded on Monday, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary launched a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of attempting to disrupt the democratic process through a “culture of anarchy, goons, and mafia.” Chaudhary pointed to reports of bogus voting, accusing women in burqas (veils) of casting fake votes (File photo)

In a press conference, Chaudhary dismissed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations against the BJP as “desperation” stemming from imminent electoral defeat. “The SP is trying to bloodstain the elections by mobilising outsiders to disturb law and order,” he claimed, further alleging that SP leaders were involved in the murder of a Dalit girl, which he described as a “heinous act exposing their true face.”

Chaudhary pointed to reports of bogus voting, accusing women in burqas (veils) of casting fake votes while the BJP supporters were being prevented from reaching polling booths. “If BJP supporters are absent and SP voters are blocked, who is voting?” he asked, terming it an attempt to manipulate the election.

He further criticised the SP’s leadership for playing the “victim card” and questioning the Election Commission. “The SP knows the public is no longer with chaos and rapists. Their frustration is evident as it reflects their diminishing political ground,” Chaudhary said, adding that his party has appealed to the public to ensure maximum turnout.

Fraudulent voting allegations escalate

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, the BJP accused SP of facilitating fraudulent voting in Kundarki, Sisamau, and Meerapur constituencies. The party alleged that outsiders were being housed in mosques, madrassas, and lodges in the Kundarki area and provided with fake identity cards to vote.

The complaint also claimed that women in veils were allowed to vote without identity verification and that fake IDs were being issued in the names of deceased or absent voters.