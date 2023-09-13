UP cabinet nod to 500 monthly motorcycle allowance for police personnel

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to increase the cycle allowance of ₹200 given to policemen to ₹500 (per month) as motorcycle allowance. The decisions were taken during a state cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The cabinet also approved construction of residential and non-residential buildings of different wings of the police department and reserve police lines worth ₹31,089.14 crore across UP. The construction of Shaheed Smarak, traffic park and an arms museum displaying different types of firearms used in the police force, at Aurraiya reserve police lines was given a go-ahead.

State authorities mentioned that the use of bicycle to reach a destination was impractical these days, hence this allowance was changed to motorcycle allowance, increased from ₹200 to ₹500 a month. They further stated that an extra burden of ₹6.78 crore per annum would come on the state government.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced this increase in allowance at a programme to mark Police Commemoration Day at Lucknow Reserve Police Lines on October 21 last year.

The cabinet approved construction of residential and non-residential buildings of UP Special Security Force (SSF) headquarters and 1st battalion of SSF worth ₹655.41 crore in Lucknow as well as residential and non-residential buildings of 2nd battalion of SSF worth ₹431.70 crore in Gorakhpur. It also gave nod to construction of residential and non-residential buildings for women’s battalion worth ₹391.56 crore in Lucknow.

The cabinet cleared ₹434.028 crore for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings of firefighting training college coming up in Unnao. Similarly, ₹446.77 crore was cleared for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings of reserve police lines in Aurraiya.

Funds to the tune of ₹372.17 crore were also given approval for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings of police lines in Sambhal district besides ₹378.08 crore for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings of PAC battalion in Shamli district.