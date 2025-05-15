UP cabinet resolution thanks PM, armed forces for Op Sindoor success

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting that adopted the resolution. (File pic)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting that adopted the resolution. Ministers of state (independent charge) and members of the Yogi-led council of ministers were also present.

Briefing media persons, UP finance minister Suresh Khanna said a congratulatory message to the PM and the Indian armed forces was listed as the first item on the state cabinet’s agenda.

He said the success of Operation Sindoor reflects India’s unwavering commitment to national security and a resolute stand against terrorism.

“The cabinet salutes the bravery, courage, and dedication of our soldiers and expresses wholehearted appreciation. UP takes immense pride in its brave warriors who safeguard the nation with steadfast devotion,” read the resolution, according to an official release.

Khanna said the cabinet expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing strong leadership that made Operation Sindoor a success. He said “The whole nation stands united against terrorism. The operation is a symbol of our strength, unity, and collective resolve to protect the country. This success became possible because the PM and Union Cabinet gave full freedom to the armed forces.”