UP chief secretary asks officials to fix timeline to complete projects

Ahead of assembly elections in the state, chief secretary (CS) Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed officials to fix a timeline for the completion of all the under-construction projects that were scheduled to be ready by December 2021. He, however, cautioned against making any compromise on the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting convened to review progress of the construction works under various government departments. The medical education department officials, according to a spokesman, told the CS that seven projects worth ₹23.74 crore were completed by September this year while five projects costing ₹36.8 crore would be ready by November and another five projects of ₹1530.44 crore were scheduled to be completed by the year end.

According to home department officials, six projects worth ₹23.80 crore were completed by September and the target of completing 27 projects of ₹75.79 crore by October was met and a further target had been fixed to complete 22 project of ₹48.24 crore in November and 45 projects of ₹48.24 crore in December.

Similarly, the panchayati raj department informed the CS in the meeting the as many as 53,435 community toilets worth ₹2,345.80 crore were built by September and 587 community toilets costing ₹25.77 crore were completed in October.

They further said that 522 panchayat bhawans and 1585 community toilets worth ₹160.90 crore were to be built by November. “Four zila panchayat centres, 17 crematoriums and 1584 community toilets will be ready by December,” the officials said.

It was found during the review of the urban development department that 45 projects worth ₹1,11.59 crore were completed by September and another 36 projects of ₹132.38 crore were completed in October even as the target was fixed to complete 44 projects of ₹154.97 crore and 39 projects of ₹86.42 crore in November and December respectively.

The basic education department, the spokesman said, was found to have completed 289 projects worth ₹50.91 crore by September and another 429 projects of ₹60.16 crore were completed in October. The officials said in the meeting that the department would meet the target of completing 1,163 projects of ₹171.27 crore by December.