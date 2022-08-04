U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts.
Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful. He said exhibitions should be held in districts on August 14 to make people aware of the horror of the Partition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14 last year declared that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to acknowledge the pain undergone by Indians due to the partition of the country in 1947.
The CS asked officials to make wider publicity of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to link the public to the campaign being launched as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.
He further said that ‘Independence Week’ should be celebrated in schools, colleges and universities from August 11 to August 17 linking the maximum number of youth to the celebrations.
Mishra also asked DMs to intensify the drive against communicative diseases like dengue, chicken pox and malaria. Some DMs gave presentations on the innovative works being done in their districts. DM, Ayodhya said in the meeting that libraries had been set up in village panchayats in the district.
-
Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother
Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting. Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim' mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father's sister) Daljit Kaur. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn't stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
-
800 trees, 18 species of palm in the middle of a busy locality
Gopinath Munde garden is the palm garden we were attempting to locate. The two gardens across the road from each other occupy five acres of what was once wasteland. Last year, the Gopinath Munde garden was spruced up further, and received a sound and light system. With 800 trees (and at least 18 varieties of palm), Gopinath Munde garden looks a bit like a forest. There are four gazebos in the garden with seating areas.
-
Plea seeking ‘jalabhishek’ of Laddoo Gopal at Shahi Eidgah mosque dismissed
AGRA A revision plea seeking 'jalabhishek' of 'Laddoo Gopal' at Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura was dismissed by the court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Wednesday. The application was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma. Dinesh Sharma had filed case no. 174 of 2021 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, and moved various applications in the case in May.
-
Four people arrested from Meerut in FICN racket
Four members of the Fake Indian Currency Notes racket were arrested from Meerut by the UP Special Task Force on Tuesday night, recovering FICN to the value of ₹50,000 from their possession. In a press note shared by UP STF, officials said those arrested were identified as Rahul Kumar, Amit Sharma, Vivek Kumar and Asif, all residents of Meerut.
