Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Clash between protestors and police; women lathicharged as video goes viral

UP: Clash between protestors and police; women lathicharged as video goes viral

lucknow news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 01:24 PM IST

In a video that has now gone viral shows policemen raining heavy blows with their batons at people including women, gathered there in order to disperse them

In the scuffle, four police personnel and five women were injured. (File image)
In the scuffle, four police personnel and five women were injured. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district resorted to lathi charge at a crowd comprising of women on Sunday that was protesting against the defacing of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue.

In a video that has now gone viral shows policemen raining heavy blows with their batons at people including women, gathered there in order to disperse them.

In the scuffle, four police personnel and five women were injured.

According to the Ambedkar Nagar administration, some unidentified persons had smeared ink on Babasaheb’s statue on Saturday installed in front of a park in Wazidpur locality.

Also Read:Delhi mass religious conversion: BR Ambedkar’s kin to protest against ‘proscribing’ vows

On Sunday morning, the administration was getting a boundary wall constructed around the statue.

At the same time, a large crowd including women reached the spot and started to protest.

According to officials, some women protestors and a female police official were involved in an altercation due to which the police officials resorted to mild lathi charge.

The tehsildar’s vehicle was also damaged in the ensuing protests.

According to superintendent of police, Ajit Sinha, two FIRs were lodged. The first one was lodged against those who defaced the statue of Ambedkar and second against those who attacked the police officials.

Four persons have been arrested so far, added Sinha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out