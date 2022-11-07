UP: Clash between protestors and police; women lathicharged as video goes viral

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district resorted to lathi charge at a crowd comprising of women on Sunday that was protesting against the defacing of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue.

In a video that has now gone viral shows policemen raining heavy blows with their batons at people including women, gathered there in order to disperse them.

In the scuffle, four police personnel and five women were injured.

According to the Ambedkar Nagar administration, some unidentified persons had smeared ink on Babasaheb’s statue on Saturday installed in front of a park in Wazidpur locality.

On Sunday morning, the administration was getting a boundary wall constructed around the statue.

At the same time, a large crowd including women reached the spot and started to protest.

According to officials, some women protestors and a female police official were involved in an altercation due to which the police officials resorted to mild lathi charge.

The tehsildar’s vehicle was also damaged in the ensuing protests.

According to superintendent of police, Ajit Sinha, two FIRs were lodged. The first one was lodged against those who defaced the statue of Ambedkar and second against those who attacked the police officials.

Four persons have been arrested so far, added Sinha.