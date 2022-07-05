UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the ‘Emerging Startup Ecosystems’ category to ‘Leaders’ in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the union government, said state government officials on Monday.
The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018.
According to the state government, union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal released the states’ startup ranking-2021 report on Monday.
A total of 24 states and seven union territories participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.
Experts pointed out that this is a step towards achieving one-trillion dollar goal of the state government.
According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh. Around 1154 are registered in Noida, 533 in Ghaziabad, 500 in Lucknow and 1,219 in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state.
The startup policy of the Yogi Adityanath government offers additional incentives of 50% to start-ups based in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions as well as to those where start-up founder/co-founder is a woman, divyangjan or from a transgender community.
“UP’s progress to the ‘Leaders’ category in the ranking shows how seriously the state government is pursuing its goal to make the state a favourite destination for investors and startups,” said Vinayak Nath, chairman, UP Startup Council.
In a bid to give a push to startups, the state government has also decided to set up 100 incubators across the state with one in each district. Around 47 incubators have already been set up.
In the state capital, the country’s biggest incubator will come up on around 2.5 lakh square ft area.
The UP Electronics Corporation has already identified land opposite Amausi airport to set up the incubation centre. These incubators will help startups in rolling out their projects.
