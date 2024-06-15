U.P. CM expresses grief over Rudraprayag accident

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to ensure proper treatment and necessary safety for the injured. (HT file)

He instructed the chief minister’s office and the relief commissioner’s office to immediately coordinate with the local administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and necessary safety measures. A team of top officials from Saharanpur has been sent to Rudraprayag, a government spokesperson said.

A vehicle carrying 26 pilgrims met with an accident in Rudraprayag on Saturday. By late evening, it was reported that 14 people had died, including some from Delhi-NCR (Noida), Uttar Pradesh. Five people were seriously injured and 7 others suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami has ordered an inquiry into the accident. Expressing his grief, CM Yogi wrote on X, “The loss of lives in a road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is very sad and unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

He has directed senior officials to ensure proper treatment and necessary safety for the injured. The CM instructed officials to stay in constant touch with the local administration and provide updates to him regularly.

Pilgrims from Gurugram among victims

According to reports, the vehicle carrying 26 people was travelling from Gurugram to Tungnath. The accident occurred near Raintoli, close to Rudraprayag headquarters, when the vehicle plunged approximately 200 metres off the highway into a deep gorge. Ten people died on the spot, while 14 were rescued and taken to the district hospital in Rudraprayag.

Upon arrival, doctors declared one person dead while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. The identities of two deceased remain unknown.

Due to the severity of their injuries, 7 people have been airlifted. The state emergency operation centre reported that the vehicle had a Haryana state registration number.