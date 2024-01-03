U.P. CM for grading of ODOPs for their global recognition

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said One District One Products (ODOPs) from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh should be graded and postage stamps should be released on them to get the products global recognition. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with the beneficiary of a government scheme during MSME mega loan distribution event in Lucknow on January 3. (Deeapk Gupta/HT)

He expressed these views while speaking at the mega loan distribution ceremony of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of ₹51,000 crore organised at Lok Bhavan here. Yogi distributed the first instalment for the construction of ‘pledge parks’ in Mathura, Amroha, Sitapur and Meerut under the Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engine (PLEDGE) scheme.

The CM said the ODOP products should not be confined to coffee table books, adding that postage stamps should be released for the product of each district.

“Efforts should be made for this because it will provide us global recognition. Every district’s product should also be graded so that information about good products can be conveyed. Combining it with packaging and technology will get the products global recognition,” Yogi said.

The CM said U.P. is the first state to introduce the ODOP, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, and PLEDGE scheme, pointing out that the schemes have led to significant growth in the MSME units in the state as it boasts of having 96 lakh MSME units today.

Yogi also inaugurated three common facility centres in Saharanpur, Moradabad and Sambhal under the ODOP scheme. He handed over the approval letter to the CFC team of Kaushambi. Yogi distributed cheques and tool kits to a dozen beneficiaries of ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman schemes. Under the Mission Shakti, he handed over e-rickshaw keys to women.

“U.P. is heading towards becoming the largest economy in the country with the highest growth rate and economic development rate,” he said. Emphasising the importance of teamwork, he said when people work collectively, the desired results are achieved.

“We have entered the year 2024. In these past seven years, the state has jumped from its position of sixth-seventh economy to become the second-largest economy in the country today,” the CM said.

Yogi mentioned that law and order has improved remarkably in the state, making every individual, including women, daughters, businessmen and investors, feel safe. This is also reflected in UP emerging as the top destination for investments in the country.

Highlighting contribution of various schemes, he said the MSME sector has given a new identity to Uttar Pradesh. The ODOP scheme has empowered micro, small, and medium enterprises, providing a new direction to traditional entrepreneurs who used to migrate for lack of opportunities in the past. The scheme has made the state an ‘export hub’, with exports increasing almost three times.

Bankers urged to provide substantial loans

The chief minister urged bankers to provide substantial loans to small capital holders for less risks of loss of capital, adding that it will also boost the investors’ business and bankers’ confidence in small capital holders, thereby leading to prosperity in the state.

“The result of the foresighted thinking of bankers and the government is that the state, which had a CDO ratio of 43 to 44 percent, has now increased to 56 to 57 percent. It should be our goal to increase it to 60 percent in this financial year and 65 percent in the next financial year,” Yogi added.