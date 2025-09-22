UP CM gives 5 lakh aid to kin of youth killed by cattle smugglers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the family members of a youth Deepak Gupta, 20, who was killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur on September 15. The CM offered condolences to Deepak’s father Durgesh Gupta and handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh as immediate financial assistance. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath giving ₹ 5 lakh cheque to the parents of the youth killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur. (HT photo)

He promised every possible support to the family and directed officials to prioritise their concerns. Yogi also assured the kin of the youth of strict action against those involved in the crime. Deepak was attacked and killed by cattle smugglers in Mahuachaafi village under Pipraich police station.

Following the incident, police and STF have launched a crackdown on cattle smugglers across the Gorakhpur zone. Acting on the CM’s directives, police and administrative officials are maintaining regular contact with the victim’s family to ensure assistance and justice.

‘Resolve people’s problems swiftly’

Earlier, during Janata Darshan, held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Yogi interacted with around 250 people. He instructed officials to ensure that every eligible citizen is covered under government welfare schemes and that complaints are resolved in a timely, transparent and satisfactory manner.

On complaints of land encroachment, the CM ordered strict legal action and directed authorities to ensure that the land of the poor is protected, emphasising close coordination between revenue and police departments.

Addressing requests for financial aid for medical treatment, he said that no patient would be denied treatment due to lack of funds. The CM directed officials to expedite cost estimates and forward them to the government so that financial assistance can be provided promptly.

Shardiya Navratri: Yogi installs Kalash

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed Kalash at Shakti Durga Peeth on the campus of Gorakhnath temple on the first day of Shardiya Navratri here on Monday. Amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, the CM installed Kalash in the main hall of the temple. Yogi, who is the head priest of the temple, also performed various rituals on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra was taken out from the Gorakhnath temple. During the event, seers and devotees carried the Kalash to the sacred Bhim Sarovar. The CM carried the water-filled Kalash into the sanctum sanctorum and placed it at the designated spot. ‘Aarti’ was also performed besides recitation of the Bhagavad Gita and the Durga Saptashati.