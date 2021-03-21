IND USA
lucknow news

UP CM inaugurates auditorium, cultural centre in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 52-crore Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium and cultural centre in Gorakhpur on Sunday, stating that positive thinking was promoting the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 52-crore Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium and cultural centre in Gorakhpur on Sunday, stating that positive thinking was promoting the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh.

A state government spokesperson said the main auditorium has a seating capacity of 1076 people and the smaller one has a capacity of 250.

The other facilities include a state-of-the-art media centre, conference hall, parking, canteen and library. The auditorium and the cultural centre have been constructed by the state’s culture department.

The chief minister also released a culture department book on the state government’s achievements of the last four years.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister said there had been a constant demand for auditoriums for public programmes by cultural activists and artistes in Gorakhpur after the formation of the (BJP) government in 2017.

The state-of-the-art auditorium and cultural centre for the Gorakhpur/ east zone had been inaugurated today (Sunday) as per the demand of artistes, he said.

The auditorium should be associated with public welfare and national welfare programmes as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said. Cultivation of art and culture were also a medium for awakening the society, he added.

“High-level facilities have been provided in this auditorium for public programmes, seminars and cultural functions. Now, it is the responsibility of the local public to handle (it) properly for the new generation,” he said.

“People have the responsibility of protecting public property. They should not cause any loss or damage to the structure,” he added.

Asserting that Ramgarh Tal had become a good tourist spot and films were being shot there now, he said there used to be dirt at the place earlier. A water sports complex centre will be built here. Gorakhpur zoo will also be inaugurated soon, he said, adding that the fertilizer factory will be operational by July, providing better facilities to farmers and creating employment opportunities at the local level.

Health services had been expanded with the upgradation of BRD Medical College (in Gorakhpur), he said. In collaboration with the central government, the state government had effectively controlled diseases like encephalitis, he said, adding that AIIMS had been built symbolising the development of Gorakhpur.

Technology had given a thrust to the development process, he observed. The Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana had been implemented, through which free coaching facilities were being provided to students preparing for competitive exams, he added.

It was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort that yoga had been recognised at the global level and June 21 was celebrated as the International Yoga Day now, the chief minister noted. Yoga was the basic foundation of a healthy life, he said.

HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Developers under UP RERA scanner for flouting norms

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) is identifying developers who are not fulfilling its norms nor meeting the commitments made to homebuyers
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Centre circulates draft guidelines for power sector; states to comment by Mar 24

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Prior to the launch of a new reform-based power sector scheme aimed to provide 24x7 reliable electricity to all the consumers across the country, the Centre has circulated draft guidelines to the states including Uttar Pradesh, asking them to send their comments/suggestions, if any, by March 24
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Nearly 1.5L people fined in Lko for not wearing masks

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Nearly 1
READ FULL STORY
Demonstrators from left parties hold placards and shout slogans during a protest after the death of Hathras rape victim at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi in this file photo from October. (ANI PHOTO)
Demonstrators from left parties hold placards and shout slogans during a protest after the death of Hathras rape victim at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi in this file photo from October. (ANI PHOTO)
lucknow news

HC orders probe into allegations of threat to family of Hathras victim

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:58 AM IST
A division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh issued the order on Friday, while observing an affidavit submitted by the victim’s family, which alleged that her counsel and family were issued threats when the trial proceedings were ongoing before the Special Court at Hathras, on March 5, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Yogi lays foundation of 180-cr tourism projects

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched Uttar Pradesh as the country’s spiritual and religious tourism hub
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP prison dept gets FICCI Smart Policing Award

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh prison department bagged the prestigious FICCI Smart Policing Award 2021 at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday, said director general (DG) prison, Anand Kumar
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Religious structures on public places: UP law panel recommends 3-year jail term, fine

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
State Law Commission chairman Justice AN Mittal has submitted the draft of a proposed law to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the removal of religious structures from public places, recommending a three-year prison term and fine for violators
READ FULL STORY
Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station
Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station
lucknow news

Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The officials of the district fire department said they received a call around 7.04am informing them about the fire in the train.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP has over 20% of India’s old vehicles

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
More than 20% of India’s total old vehicles that may qualify for the Centre’s newly unveiled scrappage policy are in Uttar Pradesh alone, people dealing with the issue in the transport department here revealed
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Non-compliance of orders: UPRERA imposes 1.24 cr penalty on 11 promoters

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) revoked registration of the Sushant Golf City, pocket 4 sector 0, project of the Ansal API in the state capital on various charges and constituted a committee for completion of pending work of the project at its 59th meeting on Friday
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

IIT-K develops touch-sensitive watch for the visually impaired

By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A professor and a research associate at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) have developed a novel touch-sensitive watch for the use of visually impaired people to sense time accurately
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Bhojpuri film producer lodges FIR against actor

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Bhojpuri film and TV serial producer Rajkumar Pandey had lodged an FIR against the Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav alias Shatrughan Yadav at Lucknow’s Gudamba police station on Wednesday for making threat calls and sending offensive messages, said inspector of Gudamba police station Fareed Ahmad here on Friday
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Temple Trust purchases 2 more plots to augment facilities for devotees

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to purchase more properties around the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and other parts of the city to execute its projects related with Ram temple
READ FULL STORY
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath releasing a booklet on the completion of four years of his government, in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath releasing a booklet on the completion of four years of his government, in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
lucknow news

Zero tolerance for crime gave positive results in four years: Yogi

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit back at the Opposition, especially the previous Samajwadi Party regime, over its charge of a “deteriorating” law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
