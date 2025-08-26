UP CM inaugurates integrated monitoring system for Atal schools

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday inaugurated the integrated monitoring system portal for Atal residential schools at the “Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025” held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Real-time monitoring of the activities of 18 Atal residential schools in the state will be conducted through the portal. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating integrated monitoring system portal for Atal residential schools in Lucknow on August 26. (HT photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said the initiative is a historic step towards providing modern, quality, and disciplined education to the children of labourers. He said the system will bring about a revolutionary change in Atal residential schools, providing free lodging, food and modern education to 18,000 children.

ERP (enterprise resource planning) system based at Atal Command Centre has enabled digital monitoring of the schools. It will help in attendance management, academic monitoring, staff profiles, financial management, CCTV integration and student profiles. ERP is a software system that includes all the tools and processes required to run a successful company.

The CM said the Atal residential schools are a boon for children of workers associated with Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board aka BOC Board. The schools have been equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern education facilities. Yogi said on similar lines, an integrated campus model has now been started in basic education as well. In the first phase, 57 Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools are being established.

During the event, he also launched “Shram Nyay Setu” portal, industrial tribunal website, and e-court portal. The CM said the portal will provide quick, transparent and time-bound justice to the workers.