UP CM orders suspension of ex-director secondary education for laxity

Days after removing him from the post of director, secondary education, following a UP Board class 12 English question paper leak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered suspension of Vinay Kumar Pandey for dereliction of duty. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him.

Pandey was removed as director of secondary education on April 21 and was posted as director, Literacy Alternative Education, Urdu and Oriental Languages. A tweet informing about the order from the official twitter handle of CM’s office said, “The officer has been found prima facie guilty of not discharging official duties properly, negligence and indifference towards government works and non-compliance of government-level instructions.”

After taking oath as the chief minister for the second consecutive term last month, CM Yogi Adityanath had warned officials against laxity. Yogi has also held several rounds of review meetings of all government departments in the past weeks.

The class 12 English language exam of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board was cancelled in 24 districts of the state after the question paper was leaked in Ballia district of eastern UP on March 30 last month. The cancelled examination was held again on April 13 this month.

Vinay Kumar Pandey was given the charge of acting director, secondary education, on October 16, 2019. He was given full charge on September 17 last year.

It is alleged that there are many cases in which time bound action was to be taken but he did not even provide basic information. In the pending cases in the court, reports were sent to the government without examination and in some cases, action was taken very late.

There are also allegations of gross negligence in the instructions from the CM’s office, matters related to the Inspector-General of Registration and Stamps (IGRS) UP portal. There have also been allegations of his not taking interest in the work of the UP Board.