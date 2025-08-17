UP CM urges police to follow Lord Krishna’s ideals for social harmony

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted the police fraternity and people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami while attending a cultural programme at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. He called upon police personnel to imbibe the teachings of Lord Krishna and work towards fostering peace and unity in society. Yogi attended cultural programs at Lucknow Reserve Police Lines on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami (Sourced)

The CM said that police duty extends beyond maintaining law and order, as the force also plays a crucial role in promoting social harmony. Describing the police as the backbone of society, he said the incarnation of Lord Krishna in Mathura 5,000 years ago continues to inspire citizens and police personnel in fulfilling their national duties.

Quoting the verse “Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana”, he said this principle of performing duty without attachment to results also finds place in the Constitution, as underlined by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He urged police personnel to adopt this approach to bring positive change in society.

The CM also cited the teaching “Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam”, saying that protecting the virtuous and eliminating evil creates a positive environment for peace and development. He asked the police to reject negative forces and guide society towards unity.

Praising the Janmashtami celebrations in police stations, police lines and training centres, Yogi said these reflected solidarity and enthusiasm within the police family. He also witnessed cultural performances organised by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, themed on patriotism and cultural heritage.

The event was attended by cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, former minister and MLC Mahendra Singh, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna and several senior police officers.