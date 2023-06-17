U.P. plans to increase its green cover to 15 pc by 2027: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh planned to increase its green cover area from the present over 9% to 15% by 2027. “For this, role of each citizen is significant,” the CM said while chairing a review meeting on plantation. “To achieve the target, we need to plant another 175 crore saplings in the next five years,” Yogi added. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting in Lucknow on June 17. (Sourced)

“City forest will be developed by urban local bodies with over two crore population. This year, the state has planned planting 35 crore saplings. On August 15, five crore saplings will be planted,” said a press statement from the state government.

In the state, over 131 crore saplings were planted in six years that increased green cover, including 5.72 crore in 2017-18, another 11.77 crore in 2018-19 and also 22.60 crore in 2019-20. In 2020-21, a total 25.87 crore saplings were planted while in 2021-22, the state planted 30.53 crore saplings. Likewise, in 2022-23, 35.49 crore saplings were planted, said the press statement.

“With good care, survival rate was high. According to India state of forest report, the green cover in U.P. increased by 794 sq km between 2015 and 2021,” the CM said. A special awareness campaign for plantation will be run between July 1 and 7 across the state.