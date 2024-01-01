U.P. CM Yogi prays for people’s well-being, holds Janata Darshan on New Year

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ and ‘Havan’ at Shakti Peeth of Gorakhnath temple prayed for well-being and prosperity of all on the first day of 2024 here on the last day of his two-day visit to the city on Monday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performing puja at Shakti Peeth of Gorakhnath temple on January 1, 2024. (HT photo)

After performing puja, the CM extended New Year greetings to people on X. Later, he gave a patient hearing to the problems of around 200 people from Gorakhpur, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar districts present at a Janata Darshan event held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises.

He assured those present there to resolve their problems in an effective manner. Yogi interacted with them, went through their applications and forwarded them to the officials concerned during one-hour session.

Many people sought financial help for treatment of their relatives. The CM assured them that adequate funds would be provided and no one’s treatment would be hampered by the dearth of funds. He directed the officials for preparing estimates at the earliest for extending financial help to the needy.

‘Gorakhpur Mahotsav must showcase city’s history, culture’

The chief minister also reviewed the ongoing preparations for Makar Sankranti Mela at Gorakhnath temple and proposed Gorakhpur Mahotsav from January 11 to 13. He instructed the officials that the Gorakhpur Mahotsav should be such as showcases the history and culture of the district and gives opportunities to local artistes.

He asked them to focus on dances, stage plays and local singers to explore their talents, adding that Gorakhpur-based literature should be highlighted in the souvenir. The CM also took feedback on preparations for Makar Sankranti Mela at Gorakhnath temple and directed officials that devotees coming there should not face any inconvenience.

Yogi wishes Prayagraj boy on b’day

During morning walk, Yogi saw three school boys performing puja braving cold on the temple premises and interacted with them. Shivam, a school kid, told the CM that he along with his parents had come from Prayagraj for a pilgrimage to Gorakhnath temple on his sixth birthday. Yogi wished him on his birthday.