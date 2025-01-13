Menu Explore
UP CM Yogi promotes Yoga and Ayurveda for holistic health

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jan 13, 2025 09:12 PM IST

Delivering the keynote address, CM Yogi made a strong connection between these practices, quoting the ancient saying, "Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam" (the body is the medium for practising religion), to stress the importance of physical health in fulfilling moral, spiritual, and societal duties.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, underscored the importance of Yoga, Ayurveda, and the Nath sect in enhancing physical health, spiritual growth, and overall well-being. Speaking at the ongoing three-day international seminar here at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, he encouraged people to adopt these ancient practices to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

CM Yogi elaborated on the unique yet interconnected contributions of Ayurveda, Yoga, and the Nath tradition (Sourced)
CM Yogi elaborated on the unique yet interconnected contributions of Ayurveda, Yoga, and the Nath tradition (Sourced)

He explained that these traditions help correct imbalances, eliminate toxins, and achieve inner purification through a disciplined lifestyle.

Delivering the keynote address, CM Yogi made a strong connection between these practices, quoting the ancient saying, “Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam” (the body is the medium for practising religion), to stress the importance of physical health in fulfilling moral, spiritual, and societal duties.

The CM elaborated on the unique yet interconnected contributions of Ayurveda, Yoga, and the Nath tradition. Ayurveda focuses on natural healing, using herbal medicines and Panchakarma therapies. Yoga promotes health through various forms, including Hatha Yoga, Raja Yoga, Jnana Yoga, Laya Yoga, and Kriya Yoga. The Nath tradition integrates Yoga practices, particularly Hatha Yoga and “Shatkarma” techniques, to strengthen and purify the body.

CM Yogi also drew attention to the teachings of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, who stated that the universe resides within the human body, symbolising the deep connection between the cosmos and human existence. He further spoke about the enduring relevance of these practices in fostering holistic living, spiritual progress, and the ultimate goal of Moksha (liberation).

Additionally, the CM acknowledged the contributions of Nath yogis to Yoga, particularly postures like Gorakhasana and Matsyendrasana. He pointed out that physical discipline not only contributes to health but also leads to attaining the eight spiritual powers (Ashta Siddhis) and nine treasures (Nava Nidhis). He reaffirmed that Indian philosophy defines Dharma as not only religious practice but also duty, morality, and ethical living.

