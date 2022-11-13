U.P. CM Yogi releases Day 2 poster for 41st Ayodhya Ramayana mela

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released the poster for the second day of the 41st Ramayana mela that will be held in Ayodhya between November 27 and 30, said the chief minister’s office.

A delegation of office-bearers of the Ramayana Mela Committee met the CM at his residence in Lucknow where he released the poster. Yogi had released the poster for the first day of the event at the Ram Janmabhoomi site earlier.

The poster for the second day of the event is related to “Ram Vivah” (Lord Ram’s wedding). According to the government statement quoting the coordinator, organisation committee, Ashish Kumar Mishra, the second-day event would include “Ram Baraat”, “Paanv Pujan” and other rituals.

Vaishnavi Gupta and Priya Gupta did the artwork for the poster in Awadhi art forms. General secretary of the committee VN Arora said the 41st edition of the mela will last four days.