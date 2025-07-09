UP CM Yogi to lead Guru Purnima celebrations in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister and head priest of Gorakshapeeth Yogi Adityanath will lead Guru Purnima celebrations at the Gorakhnath temple here on Thursday (July 10). r Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He is scheduled to arrive in Gorakhpur on Wednesday to participate in the concluding ceremony of the week-long Ram Katha at the Gorakhnath temple. According to the temple’s head pujari Yogi Kamal Nath, the final session of the Katha will be held at 12:30 AM on Thursday, followed by special rituals at dawn.

The CM will first worship Guru Gorakhnath, perform the traditional roti offering and then proceed to pray at the samadhis of previous Nath yogis and other sacred spots within the temple premises. The worship will culminate in a collective aarti.

Following the rituals, he will meet seers and disciples. Devotees from across the region are expected to attend the event. The CM is also expected to promote the state’s plantation drive. He will symbolically plant a sapling near the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park. District officials have completed all preparations for the CM’s visit.

Guru Purnima holds immense spiritual significance in the Nath sect and in Sanatan Dharma, celebrating divine wisdom, public service, and selfless devotion. A statement from the CM’s camp office emphasised that the Nath sect is deeply rooted in the Guru–Shishya tradition.