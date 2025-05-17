UP Cong plans to strengthen it ahead of 2027 assembly polls

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday expressed thanks to senior leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his campaign on caste census and committed to reinforcing the party’s structure to form the next government following the 2027 assembly elections. During the party’s ‘Sangathan Srajan’ workshop at Gandhi Bhawan, leaders proposed establishing a war room in every district. (Sourced)

They also paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in conflicts with Pakistan.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (in charge UP) Avinash Pandey announced that the Sangathan Srajan process would be completed within 100 days. He outlined plans to build a five-tier organisational framework covering district, block, party division, Nyay Panchayat, and booth levels. Pandey said party workers were prepared for the 2027 elections, which he described as crucial due to the public’s intention to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He further stated the need to develop not only the core party structure but also its frontal organisations, departments, and cells. Pandey added that meetings for district and city party committees would take place every 15 days.

UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai acknowledged Rahul Gandhi’s efforts for public causes and noted that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s work in strengthening the organisation during the 2022 assembly elections reflected in the 2024 Lok Sabha results.

Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said Rahul Gandhi’s campaign would mark a new chapter for the party in the 2027 elections.