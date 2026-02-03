UP Congress chief remark on BJP MLA sparks row

A comment by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai against Sarojini Nagar BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh, seen as a political attack, escalated into a full-blown confrontation on Tuesday, with BJP workers taking to the streets and demanding an unconditional apology from Rai. BJP workers staging protest in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

BJP workers, in large numbers, staged a demonstration holding placards carrying messages against Rai and raised slogans seeking an apology. The protest was held on Kanpur Road, where supporters began gathering at 11 am. Protesters said those holding responsible political positions should refrain from using such language and unsubstantiated accusations.

BJP leader Anita Tiwari (Annu) posted on social media, alleging that Rai’s remark was not only an insult to Rajeshwar Singh but also to the women of Sarojini Nagar.

Devendra Tiwari, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Manch, lodged a complaint with the Sarojini Nagar police, alleging that Rai’s statement also sought to defame the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a counter move, Congress Lucknow district president Rudra Daman Singh filed a complaint with the Hussainganj police, alleging that a doctored image of Ajay Rai carrying derogatory remarks was circulated from a social media handle. He demanded action against those responsible. Both complaints were filed on the same day.

“An objectionable and derogatory image of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ajay Rai, was posted on social media platforms by a BJP supporter, causing widespread anger among Congress members,” Singh stated in his complaint.

Defending his remarks, Ajay Rai said, “What I had said was correct and is known by one and all. One should be ready to listen to the truth in political life.”

However, BJP leaders defended Singh, stating that he was among a select group of officers who upheld honesty, strictness and the rule of law during his career. They claimed that his actions against economic crimes, mafia networks and corruption had made him a target of political attacks.