U.P. Congress holds various events on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniv
Various Congress workers and leaders paid floral tributes at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Kalidas Marg crossing and at other places. They distributed sweets at various road crossings and fed the poor
Uttar Pradesh Congress organised various in Lucknow and other parts of the state on the occasion of the 78th birth anniversary of the late PM Rajiv Gandhi (1944-1991) on Saturday. UP Congress’s media and communication wing chairperson Naseemuddin Siddiqui gave this information.
“The day is celebrated as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’. In Lucknow and elsewhere, the Congress people organised Kavi Sammelans, sweets distribution and feast. At Congress office in Lucknow, a grand Kavi Sammelan was organised where several eminent poets from across the country participated,” said Siddiqui.
The Congress in a statement said the event at the Congress office in Lucknow began with floral tributes by party’s Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, a Rajasthan government minister and Congress’ UP co-inchrage Dheeraj Gurjar, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and Naseemuddin Siddique.
Speaking at the event, Tiwari said Rajiv Gandhi’s life was like a beautiful song. He was a lively person. Tiwari said that Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first PM of India, laid the foundation of the modern India. After him, Indira Gandhi as PM energised the modern India and Rajiv Gandhi by triggering industrial and IT revolution in India showed the world that India is a frontrunner, he added.
Tiwari said Rajiv Gandhi was behind India’s communication and computer revolution, expansion of education, right to vote for youth (from the age of 18 years) and panchayati raj. Dheeraj Gurjar said Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in India’s economic consolidation at the global level and he fought terrorism fearlessly.
Nadda credits double-engine govt for HP’s progress
The Himachal Pradesh government has not only ensured that Himachal emerges as a front-runner in terms of development, but also welfare of the general masses, BJP national president JP Nadda said during a public meeting held at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Saturday. The event was held as part of a series of programmes under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Nadda credited both the central and state governments for the development of the state.
Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report
The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year.
NCP activist booked for lack of safety arrangements at Dahi Handi event
Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a Vile Parle-based Nationalist Congress Party activist, who had organised a Dahi Handi programme, for failing to ensure adequate safety arrangements as a result of which two govindas fell and sustained serious head injuries. According to the police, Shaikh had on Friday organised a Dahi Handi programme at Valmiki Chowk Justice Chagla Marg. They were rushed to the nearby hospital.
Vacant posts, lack of basic amenities: MU staff highlight troubles ahead of VC’s retirement
Mumbai: Weeks before the current vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai is scheduled to retire, staff and teachers of the varsity have highlighted several issues that have been left pending by tVC Suhas Pednekarfor some months, if not years. Pednekar, who took over as the VC of the university in April 2018, is all set to retire on September 8.
IITB awards record 449 PhDs this year
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay awarded a record 449 PhD degrees this year, up from 378 last year. Officials from the institute called it a first of its kind as the institute managed to award more than 400 PhDs in one academic year. The chief guest for the function this year was chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.
