UP Congress opposes basic education school merger

Uttar Pradesh Congress has opposed the move to merge government primary and upper primary schools with less than 50 students in Uttar Pradesh, alleging it is nothing but a planned attempt to close schools. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai has also written a letter to the governor demanding that the process be stopped. (HT file)

“Merger is basically an attempt to close thousands of government schools that will deprive children of the common man of their right to education. The letter from the basic education department seeks to correct the student ratio but nowhere it has been mentioned that schools will be closed due to poor student strength, which is actually being done by basic education officers,” alleged state Congress chief Ajay Rai who also wrote a letter to the governor demanding that the process be stopped.

In the letter written on Saturday, Rai said, “Basic education officers are taking schools for pairing with less student strength. In Unnao, schools with less than 10 students, in Mathura less than 20 and in Lucknow less than 50 student strength schools have been selected for the pairing process.”

“The government has already violated the norms of not allowing permission to any private school to run within one-kilometre radius of a government school and with this new step the students will be deprived of education rights,” Rai alleged in the letter.

He further alleged that the step shows the BJP government is planning to hand over the education sector to the private sector entirely, but the Congress will not allow this to happen and oppose it at every step.

“Stop this process of merger of schools, fill vacant positions and ensure students get a good environment and facilities on campus when they come to study. Also follow guidelines strictly when giving permission to open private schools,” Rai said.