UP Congress revives war room for 2027 polls

After working out new timelines for Sangthan Srijan at the workshop held here on Saturday, the Congress has revived its war room to monitor the exercise of building up the organisation for the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)

“A state level war room has begun functioning at the Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress office here. Such war rooms will be set up in all the districts,” said a senior Congress leader aware of the development.

The Congress war room will have 20 political desks. Each desk, to be headed by a political leader, will deal with nearly 20 assembly constituencies. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats. It has 133 district and city party units, and the party has appointed 200 to 250 senior leaders as coordinators to complete the Sangthan Srajan exercise in the next 100 days.

“The year 2025 is devoted to building the organisation. We will build a five-tier organisation at district, division, block, Nyay Panchayat and booth levels in the next 100 days. Out of two coordinators, one will oversee the revamp of the main organisation while the other will oversee the building of frontal organisations,” said another party leader, adding the district party’s executive committees would be constituted by May 25. We are going to set up offices in every block by May 25, and new timelines have been set for completing various other tasks,” said another party leader.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai was not available for comments.