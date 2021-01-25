IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
lucknow news

UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes

Also, the new excise policy approved by the state Cabinet two weeks ago made a license mandatory for stocking liquor above the prescribed limit at home
READ FULL STORY
By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:21 AM IST

After making home license mandatory for possession of liquor above the permissible limit, the Uttar Pradesh exercise department is going to reduce the home stock limit. This is being considered in a bid to stop misuse of liquor in the name of private consumption, people involved with the development said.

Two weeks ago, the new excise policy approved by the state Cabinet made a license mandatory for stocking liquor above the prescribed limit at home. The policy also prescribed 12,000 as the annual licence fee plus 51,000 security deposit.

Talking about the maximum limit for home stock, excise commissioner P Guruprasad said, “There is already a 2010 notification that prescribes the retail purchase limit of liquor by individuals.”

But that notification was on clear on whether stocking beyond the prescribed limit was an offence or not. As such, action taken on people caught with extra stash was arbitrary. In some cases, people were reportedly given the benefit of the doubt while in others, they were reportedly harassed and punished.

Limits fixed for keeping liquor at home
Limits fixed for keeping liquor at home

“The new policy is clear that keeping liquor beyond the permissible limit is an offence, unless one has a valid license,” he said.

According to Guruprasad, it is being felt that the present maximum permissible limit for home possession of liquor is on the higher side. “Currently, one can stock a total of around 26 litres of liquor of different brands at home at one time and this is being considered to be unreasonable,” he said.

He said there was a proposal to reduce the current home stock limit so that private buyers cannot misuse the provision. He was, however, not forthcoming on what the new maximum home possession limit could be.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Singer Sonu Nigam in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)
Singer Sonu Nigam in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)
lucknow news

Ayodhya is heart of India, says Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:15 AM IST
The singer, who is often in the news for his views, paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and attended aarti on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways.(ANI)
Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways.(ANI)
lucknow news

UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The Hindon and Agra airbases of the Indian Air Force will be able to use the runway of all three expressways if needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold candles during a protest against rising rape incidents at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
People hold candles during a protest against rising rape incidents at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
lucknow news

50-year-old widow raped in UP's Mahoba, accused absconding

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The woman, who got an FIR lodged on Friday, has alleged that the accused, barged into her house on the night of December 7 last year and raped her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda addresses the party's Booth Sammelan, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda addresses the party's Booth Sammelan, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)
lucknow news

Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The BJP chief was speaking at the party's “Booth President Conference” here. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks at 'Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan', in Lucknow on January 22. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks at 'Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan', in Lucknow on January 22. (PTI)
lucknow news

Scope for growth, no nepotism in BJP: Nadda tells party workers in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Addressing the party booth presidents of Lucknow district on the second and final day of his visit to the city, Nadda told them that the sky was the limit for them when it came to growth within the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
lucknow news

15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, rape suspected

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Chitrakoot police superintendent Ankit Mittal said the reason behind the murders was unknown and several teams were working to solve the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president J.P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during Uttar Pradesh state ministers' council meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
BJP national president J.P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during Uttar Pradesh state ministers' council meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
lucknow news

BJP shifts focus to UP Assembly polls, stage set for rejig in party, cabinet

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • BJP president JP Nadda is expected to discuss party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls and preparations for the assembly elections. Nadda will also discuss co-ordination between the organisation and the government, said a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the photos used in the calendar. (Sourced)
One of the photos used in the calendar. (Sourced)
lucknow news

Ahead of UP polls, Congress releases calendar with Priyanka Gandhi’s photos

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Priyanka’s photos from her visits to Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Ujjain, Haryana and Jharkhand have also been used in the calendar
READ FULL STORY
Close
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
lucknow news

Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 AM IST
“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:50 AM IST
During the pandemic, the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government provided loans on easy instalments for small shopkeepers, said Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. “Large number of shopkeepers and vendors in Lucknow and across the state benefitted,” Bhatia said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two main options were being discussed before a policy was framed for reservations in the Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh(HT Photo)
Two main options were being discussed before a policy was framed for reservations in the Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh government weighing quota formulas for panchayat polls

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prof Bandyopadhyay spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when India's health infrastructure was under strain due to Covid-19(Courtesy- Twitter)
Prof Bandyopadhyay spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when India's health infrastructure was under strain due to Covid-19(Courtesy- Twitter)
lucknow news

IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma joins the BJP at party office in Lucknow on January 14.
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma joins the BJP at party office in Lucknow on January 14.
lucknow news

Politicians, bureaucrats queue up to meet ex-IAS officer who may have key role in UP politics

By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Arvind Kumar Sharma, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filed his nomination papers on Monday for the UP Legislative Council polls after joining the ruling BJP on January 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP has defended inclusion of Veer Savarkar’s portrait in the legislative council.(HT Photos/Representative use)
BJP has defended inclusion of Veer Savarkar’s portrait in the legislative council.(HT Photos/Representative use)
lucknow news

Row over Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar’s portrait in UP Legislative Council

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • A Congress MLC objected to Savarkar's portrait and termed it's inclusion in the gallery to be an insult to other freedom fighters, who he said, did not bow to the atrocities of the British during the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representation
File photo for representation
lucknow news

Savarkar’s portrait in Uttar Pradesh House triggers row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The portrait at the picture gallery was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP