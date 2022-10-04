U.P. consumer body objects to discoms purchasing 4G meters

Uttar Pradesh Rajay Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, a consumer body, on Monday took exception to the discoms having floated tenders to buy 2.5 crore smart prepaid meters worth ₹25,000 crore despite the fact that they were ridden with the deficit of more than ₹97,000 crore.

Accusing discoms of acting in haste, parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already launched 5G services in the country, it made little sense for the discoms to order purchase of smart meters based on 4G technology that would become obsolete very soon.

“Some 12 lakh 2G and 3G smart meters are already giving headache to consumers as well as discoms even as the concerning company has not yet converted and upgraded such meters to 4G and 5G technology,” he said, adding “In such a situation, the discoms should not have ordered purchase of smart meters in such a large number to replace all the current meters with smart prepaid ones.”

Verma also claimed consumers could not be forced to switch to prepaid meters under the law. “The section 47 (5) of the Electricity Act, 2003, makes it binding on discoms to seek a consumer’s prior consent before a prepaid meter is installed on his premises,” he pointed out.

“I also met UP Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman RP Singh to draw his attention to all these issues, demanding him to issue appropriate directions to the discoms in public interest,” he added.