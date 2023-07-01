U.P.: Counselling for filling 2K vacant posts of TGT/PGT teachers from July 10

Counselling for filling more than 2000 posts of teachers which remained vacant due to non-joining of candidates despite selection in the recruitment of trained graduate teacher (TGT) and post graduate teacher (PGT) of 2016 and 2021 batches in government-aided secondary schools of the state will be held in UP Directorate of Education, Prayagraj, from 11am to 3pm on July 10. Prayagraj-based UP higher education directorate. (HT file photo)

There are 791 vacancies in TGT-2016 and 1,056 in TGT-2021. Also, 90 posts are vacant in PGT-2021 and 90 in PGT-2016. The 90 vacant posts of PGT-2016 are being reverified before the formal start of the counselling process, officials say.

Director, secondary education, Mahendra Dev has constituted a three-member committee to allot institutions to the candidates according to their order of preference.

The additional director, secondary education, has been made the chairman while the deputy director, secondary education-2, has been appointed member secretary while deputy director, secondary education-3, has been made member of the committee.

The cut-off of the candidates appearing in the counselling and the details of the vacant posts will be issued separately by the directorate on the department’s website www.madhyamikshiksha.upsdc.gov.in, said senior officials of the education department.

