Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
U.P. deploys 450 modern harvesters in 62 districts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 26, 2025 08:10 AM IST

“Combine harvesters, which perform harvesting, threshing, and cleaning in one go, help save time and improve both the quality and yield of crops,” a government spokesman said.

In a step towards technology-driven agricultural development, the Yogi government has facilitated the distribution of 450 state-of-the-art combine harvesters to farmers in 62 districts of the state, said a government spokesman here on Wednesday. These advanced machines are set to ease the physical burden of harvesting while also significantly reducing crop loss, he added.

In 15 districts, 26 women have taken charge of operating and managing these modern machines (Sourced)
In 15 districts, 26 women have taken charge of operating and managing these modern machines (Sourced)

“Combine harvesters, which perform harvesting, threshing, and cleaning in one go, help save time and improve both the quality and yield of crops,” the spokesman said.

A noteworthy highlight of this initiative is the active participation of women farmers. In 15 districts, 26 women have taken charge of operating and managing these modern machines.

These women have been supported through various government initiatives, including the Atmanirbhar Krishak Yojana, Samanvit Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

Districts with women’s active participation include Siddharthnagar, Amethi, Basti, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, and Unnao.

A total of 450 combine harvesters have been distributed across 62 districts of Uttar Pradesh to promote mechanised farming. Among the key beneficiaries are Bareilly (46), Maharajganj and Fatehpur (31 each), Rampur (27), Pilibhit (19), Sant Kabir Nagar (18), Hardoi and Unnao (16 each), Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri (15 each), and Jhansi (11).

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. deploys 450 modern harvesters in 62 districts
