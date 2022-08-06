U.P. Deputy CM urges more youths to join BJP and help in nation building
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged youths to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in large numbers in order to take the country and the state to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
He was speaking during the inaugural session of a three-day state level training camp for Yuva Morcha of BJP in Agra on Saturday. The camp was jointly inaugurated by state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief minister.
They claimed that BJP leadership was making the best efforts for bettering the life of youths.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to address the camp in the coming days.
“India is on way to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ and this can be accomplished by associating more and more youths in the mainstream of growth process. BJP is making best efforts for betterment of youth and thus they should be part of youth wing of BJP,” said Pathak.
Speaking on the occasion, Swatantra Dev Singh said: “BJP organises such camps to develop leadership skills and better work culture at organizational level for youths becoming part of BJP. The BJP regimes at centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state under chief minister Yogi Adityanath have given developmental schemes which are being implemented without any bias.”
The inaugural session will be followed by about 24 sessions to be held till Monday, the concluding day.
-
Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP
In the last one week, train accidents in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli have claimed the lives of 12 commuters, eight of which are due to trespassing. On August 3, a 25-year-old man, Akshay Kamble, fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Dombivli railway stations and died. There is no alternative for the commuters if not the railway. They have to depend on the local trains.
-
Pune:Former IAS officer sentenced to 5 years jail for sexual assault
The Pune session court on Saturday, sentenced former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Maruti Hari Sawant to five years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and molesting three other girls in March 2015. He was also fined ₹10 lakh. According to officials, Sawant resided with his family at a flat in Shivajinagar and was a frequent visitor to his father-in-law's apartment near school at Hingne Khurd, where the assaults took place.
-
Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe. Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre. NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
-
₹63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai
With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action. A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars. Many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans.
-
Will forcibly lock up biomedical waste plant in Govandi on Monday: Abu Azmi
Mumbai: Abu Azmi, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency in M/E Ward, said on Saturday that he will personally march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) biomedical waste management plant in Govandi on Monday, August 8, to forcibly shut down its operations and lock up the facility. Azmi also demanded that the city's biomedical refuse be taken to an alternative facility in Taloja.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics