UP DGP orders crackdown on illegal firecracker-making, sale & storage

The director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, has issued strict directives to crack down on the sale, purchase, manufacture, and storage of crackers and its raw materials across the state, senior police officials confirmed here on Saturday. UP DGP Rajeev Krishna (HT File Photo)

The directive comes as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential accidents and ensure public safety during the upcoming festive season, and in the wake of recent devastating blasts in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ayodhya.

The DGP stated that he has instructed all police commissioners and superintendents of police to conduct thorough inspections of shops and storage units suspected of selling or storing firecrackers without proper license and safety arrangements. He said the instructions were given to conduct checks to identify and seize unlicensed firecrackers and raw materials.

In Lucknow, the police have launched a massive crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturers and sellers. Under the ‘Operation Prahar’, the Nagaram police have detained three suspects and seized a large quantity of firecrackers.

In Kanpur, the police have also stepped up efforts to curb the sale and manufacture of illegal firecrackers. The police commissioner has directed the force to conduct regular inspections of shops and storage units suspected of selling or storing firecrackers without proper licenses.

The UP government has announced that it will impose strict penalties on those found violating the rules. Anyone found manufacturing, storing, selling, or using firecrackers in prohibited areas can face imprisonment up to five years, a fine of up to one lakh rupees, or both. The government has also urged citizens to report any suspicious activity related to firecrackers to the authorities immediately.

Officials said citizens can call the police helpline or report incidents through the official police app. They said strict enforcement of the rules is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.