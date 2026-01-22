UP Diwas 2026: Seminars, screenings to highlight UP development to Diaspora

Uttar Pradesh’s population footprint today stretches far beyond India, with people of UP origin forming significant and culturally active communities across several countries. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Diwas on January 24, Indian Missions in 16 countries have decided to engage UP-origin communities and local cultural stakeholders to mark the occasion.

A series of seminars and talks highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s development and its growing tourism potential will be organised, alongside select cultural programmes.

The event aims to serve as a platform for cultural exchange while recognising individuals of Uttar Pradesh origin who have made significant contributions to society across various fields. It seeks to rekindle a sense of pride in their roots and strengthen their continued connection with the state.

Interactive sessions and moderated discussions will provide opportunities for dialogue and engagement among participants.

The programme will also showcase Uttar Pradesh’s diverse tourism offerings through curated presentations. Brochures, informative literature and souvenirs will be distributed to attendees to promote the state’s cultural and tourism assets.

Additionally, a specially produced video documenting Uttar Pradesh’s evolving journey in culture, heritage and development will be screened during the event.

Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister, said that these celebrations help showcase UP’s traditions, crafts and culinary heritage to international audiences.

Lko to showcase grassroots culture

UP Diwas celebrations this year will transform Lucknow into a vibrant showcase of the state’s cultural roots. At Rashtra Prerna Sthal, in teh state capital, artistes from all 18 divisions of the state are set to perform and regale audiences.

The performances are the culmination of ‘Hamari Sanskriti – Hamari Pehchaan’ (Sanskriti Utsav 2025–26), a multi-tier cultural competition organised by the department of culture.

Selected artists will be honoured and awarded between January 24 and 26, 2026, at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.