U.P. dy CM Pathak reviews work of new health facilities coming up in state

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday reviewed construction work of different health facilities coming up in the state. Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, directed officials to complete the construction work at the earliest.

The new health facilities are coming up in Jaunpur, Kanpur, GB Nagar, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Mirzapur districts. “This will make access to health care facilities in rural areas easy and also reduce the burden of district level hospitals,” the deputy CM said in a press statement.

According to details, a 100-bed hospital is coming up near Maurang Mandi in Kanpur while another 100-bed combined hospital is being built in Jewar in Gautam Buddh (GB) Nagar. Both the hospitals are being built by Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN).

A community health centre is being built at Chandapur in Rae Bareli. It will have 30 beds initially while the primary health centre being built at Raipur in Unnao district will have 20 beds. The primary health centre being built at Banjarikala in Mirzapur will have 20 beds. Sikrara primary health centre in Jaunpur is being upgraded. It is being developed into a 100-bed hospital.

“Developing health facilities in rural pockets helps in two ways. Getting treatment becomes easy and secondly people can avoid treatment from quacks as they have better option with the government sector,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

A total of 370 beds will collectively be increased in these health facilities. Departments, including medicine, surgery, radiology, pathology and gynaecology will be facilitating patients. There will be facility of normal and caesarean delivery for pregnant women. Free diagnostic tests, medicine and treatment will be available, said Pathak.