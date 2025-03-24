Menu Explore
U.P: E-auction of industrial plots in 16 districts from today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 24, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is overseeing the auction process, ensuring investors receive all necessary support, said the state government.

The state government will start e-auction of industrial plots in 16 districts across the state from Monday.

Those willing to bid for these industrial plots will have to apply through the Nivesh Mitra portal. (Sourced)
Those willing to bid for these industrial plots will have to apply through the Nivesh Mitra portal.

Industrialists will be able to bid for prime industrial plots in Banda, Saharanpur, Hardoi, Hamirpur, Orai (Jalaun), Shahjahanpur, Amethi, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Mathura, Etah, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, and Sambhal.

Those willing to bid for these industrial plots will have to apply through the Nivesh Mitra portal.



With pro-business policies and infrastructure development, the state government continues to push for industrial expansion in Uttar Pradesh.

The upcoming e-auction presents a golden opportunity for small, medium, and large-scale industries, paving the way for job creation and economic strength.

