U.P, earlier known for exodus, now investment hub: Yogi

MEERUT: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Muzaffarnagar and Kairana, once plagued by riots and exodus, respectively, a decade ago, have transformed into a peaceful region. This transformation is attributed to development, security, employment, and investment, which have shaped the region’s new identity, aligning it with other parts of the state. He cited the peaceful conduct of the recent Kanwar Yatra as a testament to this change Chief minister distributes appointment letters to 5,000 youth at job fair. (Sourced)

The chief minister attended a district-level employment and loan fair at BIT College, where he distributed appointment letters to over 5,000 youth, allocated ₹30 crore in loans to eligible individuals and MSME entrepreneurs, and provided tablets to more than 1,000 students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

He noted that 500 players of the state have already received government jobs and assured that any youth who wins medals for the country will be guaranteed a government job in Uttar Pradesh.

He warned that those who undermine the future of the youth would face imprisonment and had their assets seized and redistributed to the poor. Additionally, Rozgar Melas would be organised every three months across the state.

During his day-long visit to Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Ghaziabad, the chief minister addressed beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in Meerapur of Muzaffarnagar district, which is set for bypolls after its MLA Chandan Chauhan of the RLD elected as an MP from the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister said that Muzaffarnagar was set to receive projects worth hundreds of crores, with Meerapur expected to benefit significantly. He also announced that the state government planned to provide government jobs to two lakh youth over the next two years.

The chief minister criticised the SP chief for allegedly supporting rapists, condemned the SP’s record on women’s safety, and warned that anyone threatening women’s security would face severe consequences.

Yogi reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to the progress and security of youth, the poor, women, and farmers, emphasising that the audience’s contributions and needs are highly valued.