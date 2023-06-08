Decorate ghats, ensure cleanliness for G20 event in Varanasi: U.P. minister

Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister AK Sharma on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi from June 11 to 13. Sharma instructed the departments concerned to complete all their work in time. U.P. energy and urban development minister AK Sharma at a meeting with officials in Varanasi on June 8. (HT photo)

The minister said no department would dig any road in the city without the permission of the district magistrate. The wires hanging on the poles should be removed and transformers kept at various places should also be given a beautiful look, he said.

Sharma instructed the public works department to wash painted dividers. He said that the work of facade and theme painting on boundary walls on both sides of the buildings, flyovers and roads should be completed in time.

He said the city should be made clean and decorated to create a festive atmosphere. He instructed the officials to take cooperation of public representatives for lighting on commercial establishments and private buildings.

The principal secretary, urban development, gave instructions to the concerned officials to ensure lighting on the other side of the Namo ghat. Commissioner of police Ashok Mutha Jain explained in detail all the police related arrangements.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said as per the instructions given by the minister during an inspection on Wednesday night, the work had been started. Moreover, the DM instructed the nodal officers to get the assigned task completed by staying on the spot.

Rajalingam held a meeting with IMA, Private Medical Association, Real Estate Association and other private organisations to ensure mass participation of people to beautify Varanasi during the G20 event. He laid emphasis on giving uniformity to the signboards of the shops on the G-20 route and installation of ornamental lights/frills.

He directed ADM (city) Gulab Chandra to allot routes from the airport to Atulanand School Tiraha-Taj Hotel-Namo Ghat-Dashashwamedh-Ghat and TFC etc under the supervision of one senior officer each. Instructions were also given to get illegal meat/fish shops closed.