U.P.: Ex-IPS officer joins Congress in Lucknow

Former Indian Police Service officer Umesh Kumar Singh and former Uttar Pradesh minister in the BSP government Raj Bahadur Singh joined the Congress on Sunday. Rebel Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma will join the grand old party at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters on Monday. Former Indian Police Service officer Umesh Kumar Singh at the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow. (Sourced)

UPCC president Ajay Rai inducted Umesh Kumar Singh, who had retired from the post of deputy inspector general, into the Congress. “Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there is a beeline for joining our party,” said a Congress spokesperson after Singh’s joining.

Janata Dal (United) leader Yogendra Yadav, a former Gopalpur (Azamgarh) assembly polls candidate, also joined the Congress along with Umesh Kumar Singh and Raj Bahadur Singh.

The UPCC announced that the rebel Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma along with his supporters will join the Congress on Monday. Verma, considered a prominent OBC leader from Lakhimpur Kheri, ended his 25-year-old relationship with the SP on November 3.

