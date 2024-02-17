UP film city pavilion to feature Ram temple replica, state-of-the-art cameras

Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 will be where visitors will have an opportunity to have the first glimpses of what the upcoming International Film City will look like. Considered one of the most ambitious projects of the Yogi government, the film city is proposed to come up at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The exhibition corner of GBC 4.0 being readied on Friday (HT)

A dedicated stall is coming up at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the venue of the event, where the film city’s replica will be showcased with the help of prototypes and curved screens.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the three-day GBC on February 19.

Bayview Projects LLP, a film production company owned by filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and Bhutani Group, who have won bids for the project, are designing the replica. Kapoor is also likely to attend GBC.

“State-of-the-art cameras are being imported from Singapore. If delivered on time, they will enhance the stall’s realism,” said Kapoor.

“The upcoming film city will feature a diverse range of sets, encompassing a theme park, amusement park, studios, golf club, and temples. Visitors to our stall at GBC will have the opportunity to preview replicas of these sets,” added Kapoor.

The film city stall will also showcase the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and other prominent religious sites in the country.

30 films can be shot at a time

More than 30 films can be shot simultaneously at the venue when it begins operation, YEIDA officials said.

Arunveer Singh, the CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), stated that the Film City will not only redefine the YEIDA landscape but also Uttar Pradesh, with its potential to captivate filmmakers and tourists worldwide.

The infrastructure will feature versatile shooting floors of varying dimensions, complemented by an array of in-house equipment such as lighting and cameras.