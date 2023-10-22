News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: FIR against Allahabad Univ asst prof for objectionable post against Hindu gods

U.P.: FIR against Allahabad Univ asst prof for objectionable post against Hindu gods

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 23, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Colonelganj police in the district on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against Allahabad University (AU)’s assistant professor Vikram Harijan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Lord Krishna on his social media account.

The case was registered on the complaint of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, police said. (For Representation)
Station house officer (SHO), Colonelganj police station, Brajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the FIR was registered under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between religious groups) 295 A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act (sending offensive messages through communication service, etc) and action will follow after further investigation.

The case was registered on the complaint of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, police said. In his complaint to the police, VHP district convener Shubham alleged that Vikram Harijan made objectionable comments against Hindu gods and goddesses through his social media account more often than not.

His acts caused resentment among AU students and hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community, he further alleged in hid complaint. The assistant professor’s post in Hindi on X on Sunday read, “If Lord Rama was present today, I would have sent him to jail under IPC section 302 (murder) for killing Rishi Shambuka and will also sent Lord Krishna to jail for harassment of women.” The post later went viral.

On earlier occasions too, the AU assistant professor has been in controversy for making objectionable statements. Hindu Jagran Manch district convener Acharya Rajesh Tripathi said people are deeply hurt by the comments made by a teacher of a prestigious institution. “Objectionable comments against Hindu gods and goddesses are not acceptable under any circumstances,” he added.

