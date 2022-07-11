UP: FIR against unidentified people over objectionable hoardings against PM Modi
The Colonelganj police on Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with objectionable hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came up opposite police lines on Saturday, officials said.
The case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Katra police outpost in-charge, Harendra Singh. The FIR said the objectionable hoardings and comments on the Prime Minister caused resentment among people.
The hoardings were found on a Nagar Nigam site, near the traffic police lines crossing on Saturday. Commuters and locals noticed the hoardings and soon its photographs became viral on social media platforms.
The hoardings featured the hashtag #ByeByeModi and included references to the revoked farm laws, contract jobs, the rising cost of cooking gas etc.
The text on the hoardings said ‘You have taken away the lives of many farmers during farm laws protest’ and ‘Dreams of youth have been killed by contract jobs’. It also depicted a caricature of PM Modi holding a gas cylinder with the cost of ₹1,105 shown in its shadow. It also claimed, “Modi sir’s image graph is growing every day.”
Police and civic officials pulled down the hoardings.
Colonelganj circle officer, Ajeet Singh Chauhan said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons, who put up the hoarding, under sections 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505-2 (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are on to identify and arrest those involved, he added.
Meanwhile, police scanned CCTV footage of the area in a bid to identify those involved in putting up the objectionable hoarding. The footage showed two men carrying a ladder on a motorcycle.
Similar hoardings had also come up in Hyderabad days before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting held between July 2-3 and had to be taken down by workers of the Secunderabad cantonment board on instructions from the Begumpet police on June 29.
