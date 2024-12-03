U.P. focuses on micro analysis of dev indicators to achieve trillion-dollar economy goal

The Uttar Pradesh government appears focusing on micro analysis of various development indicators for a balanced and expeditious growth at the grassroots level across all the sectors coming out with gross district development product (GDDP) for third consecutive year in various districts in its bid to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. U.P. govt has also come out with details of contribution made by the districts to the state’s economy in various sectors. (For Representation)

The state government has already decided that the assessment of performance of divisional commissioners and district magistrates would be based on credit deposit (CD) ratio and the investment made in their respective districts.

“Yes, we have worked on and analysed inputs from various development sectors in districts to bring about competitiveness and partnership of districts in the state’s growth to achieve the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. We have important indicators for assessment,” said Alok Kumar III, principal secretary, planning department.

“These include growth of power consumption, GST collection, registration under factories act etc which will help in improving data capturing and identifying growth potentials,” he added.

Besides coming out with the data about per capital district domestic product for various districts, the state government has also come out with details of the contribution made by the districts to the state’s economy in various sectors.

It has the details about collections made from stamps and registration, number of advocates in districts registered with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, number of teachers employed with various educational institutions, GST collected from coaching institutes, salons and the projects registered with the UPRERA etc.

A scrutiny of the GDDP data for 2022-2023 indicates that out of the state’s GSDP of 22.58 lakh crore (current prices), the western U.P. has the highest share of ₹10.77 lakh crore (47.73 percent) while the central U.P. has a share of ₹4.28 lakh crore (18.97 percent). Bundelkhand region’s share in the GSDP is ₹1.19 lakh crore (5.31 percent) while the eastern U.P.’s share is ₹6.31 lakh crore (27.98 percent).

Among the districts, Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest GDDP of ₹168718.95 crore at current prices and ₹106557.82 crore at constant prices followed by Lucknow with GDDP of ₹127190.09 crore at current prices and ₹75909.52 crore at constant prices and Ghaziabad with GDDP of ₹120288.26 crore at current prices and ₹73843.73 crore at constant prices.

Kanpur Nagar with GDDP of ₹74439.26 crore at current prices and ₹45119.44 crore is at the fourth place while Agra is at fifth place with GDDP of ₹71291.01 crore at current prices and ₹41457.62 crore at constant prices.

Prayagraj is at sixth place with GDDP of ₹68727.11 crore at current prices and ₹40259.75 crore at constant prices. State’s districts with lowest GDDP include Shravasti which figures at the bottom of the list with GDDP of ₹8446.99 crore at current prices and ₹4606.90 crore at the constant prices.

Chitrakoot is at the second place from the bottom with GDDP of ₹9167.56 crore at current prices and ₹5316.56 crore at constant prices. Auraiya is at the third place from the bottom with GDDP of ₹10802.43 crore at current prices and ₹6129.08 crore at constant prices.