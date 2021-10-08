UP forms judicial panel, to submit report in 2 months

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed a single-member judicial commission to probe and submit a report, within two months, on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which left eight people, including four farmers, dead earlier this week.

Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of Allahabad high court, was named to probe the October 3 violence, on Tikunia-Banbirpur road, which erupted after four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni during a protest against the three contentious agricultural laws.

Four others, including a journalist, were killed in the clashes.

In a notification dated October 6, the government said the judicial commission will be headquartered at Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri,” the notification said.

“The Commission shall complete the enquiry within a period of two months from the date of the issue of this notification. Any change in its tenure shall be at the behest of the Government,” it added.

Setting up of a judicial inquiry was one of the components of the agreement mediated by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on behalf of the protesting farmers with the state government, a day after the October 3 incident.

Justice Srivastava was appointed a judge in the Allahabad high court on November 22, 2018 and he retired from there on September 29 last month.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday. The farmers alleged that they were knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers . The remaining deceased -- two BJP workers, a journalist and a driver -- were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and then lynched by angry protesters.

On October 3, the Uttar Pradesh police booked Teni, his son and others on murder and other charges based on the complaint lodged by farmers. The minister and his son have denied the latter’s alleged involvement in the incident.

Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar on Thursday said that two people, identified as Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey., have been arrested, while summons have been sent to Ashish Mishra.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge, and not by a retired judge. The Congress leader, who met families of three of the eight deceased, told reporters in Lucknow: “In my view and that of the victims’ families as well, the case should be probed by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge, and not the retired judge.”

Commenting about setting up of the panel, UP minister Suresh Rana said, “Justice will be done in the case...An inquiry will unravel all aspects of the case, including those who fanned the fire,”

Before leaving for Bahraich, Gandhi said, “I don’t want to comment on the probe as it has not started yet. But I can say that for an unbiased probe, the minister should resign as he has the home portfolio and all this comes under him.”

(With PTI inputs)